Buccaneers set sail in victory parade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrated their Super Bowl LV win in style on Wednesday with a boat parade in Florida.

With thousands of fans lining the Hillsborough River near downtown Tampa, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians enjoyed the moment from his boat, with a beer in hand.

But the star, even at the victory parade, was quarterback Tom Brady, who threw three touchdown passes on Sunday to guide his team to a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brady made waves at the parade with another pass. He tossed the Lombardi Trophy from his boat to another, with tight end Cameron Brate making the catch.

