Brollies open to shades of meaning

Rain or shine, this art installation of umbrellas by the late Greek sculptor George Zongolopoulos has been an integral part of the waterfront in Thessaloniki, Greece, for more than 20 years.

The 13m-high, stainless steel sculpture titled Umbrellas was installed in 1997, the year that the city was the European Capital of Culture.

Since then, it has taken on different shades of meaning to the residents there.

Some see it as a platform for social campaigns, such as when the artwork was illuminated in pink light in an effort to raise awareness about breast cancer.

Others have attached more everyday connotations, such as seeing it as a symbol of protection, or as a sign marking the horizon on foggy days.