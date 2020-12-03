Bright side of the moon

November's full moon - seen here above Myanmar's Uppatasanti Pagoda on Monday - brought with it a visual spectacle seen around the world.

On Monday, the Moon entered a penumbral lunar eclipse, when the Moon moves into Earth's penumbra, or outer shadow. During the eclipse, about 85 per cent of the Moon turns a shade darker during the peak or middle phase of the eclipse. It was visible in North America, South America, Australia and parts of Asia.

Native Americans called the November full moon a Beaver Moon, associating it with the time of the year when beavers finish building their lodges to prepare for winter.

