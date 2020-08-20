Bridge over rapid waters

What looks like a giant metallic stick insect is actually a new footbridge constructed near one of Norway's most popular waterfalls, the Voringsfossen.

Spanning 47m with 99 steps, the footbridge crosses the canyon 50m above the 182m-high waterfall, which was the most visited natural attraction in Norway in 2018, news website The Local reported.

However, the bridge, which opened this month, has attracted some debate, according to the news website. Some have hailed it as a beautiful attraction which will draw crowds, while others feel it goes against nature.

Designed by architect Carl-Viggo Holmebakk, the bridge is the latest addition to a slew of new facilities at the waterfall, which includes viewing platforms, paths and parking spaces.