Breaking the ice

This towboat making its way through ice in Ornskoldsvik in Sweden on Tuesday makes for an apt image for a country currently braving the bitter cold of winter.

Earlier this month, blizzards left many parts of the country covered in deep snow, and with slippery roads and traffic accidents. Some 3,000 homes were without power.

Fortunately, the icy havoc has eased for most of Sweden, though the country and its Nordic neighbours will have to bear with subfreezing temperatures for a while.

Norway's meteorological institute recently tweeted cheekily: "We encourage all knitting lovers to send woollen clothes to their friends in the north."

SEND US YOUR PICTURE

Do you have a Big Picture to share with us?

The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size.