Bookshelves as high as the eye can see

Patrons of this library in China's Hunan province might find it hard to keep their eyes on the page.

The unique interior design of the library, in Shaoyang city, uses a mirrored ceiling to create an eye-catching and surreal space to read.

The mirrors reflect a double of the library's interior over visitors' heads, making it feel like the bookshelves reach up into the heavens.

This kind of design has become popular in China in recent years.

The Zhongshuge bookstore chain is known for using such visual trickery to create immersive environments in its stores in places such as Beijing, Chongqing, Hangzhou and Ningbo.

