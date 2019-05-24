Book a hammock for a 'spin' at library

If you are looking for a nice spot to relax and wind down, you can take these hammocks at the National Library for a "spin".

They are part of an art installation, called De Relaxerette, by Dutch artist Arjan Kruidhof.

The hammocks rotate in a Ferris wheel-like structure, while those lying in them listen to a collection of sounds and stories narrated in English by Dutch and Singaporean storytellers. The "ride" lasts for about 15 minutes.

The installation is part of the Singapore International Festival of Arts (Sifa), and will be at The Plaza of the National Library Building, in Victoria Street, until June 2.

More information about Sifa can be found at www.sifa.sg