Bone-dry lake as drought hits California

Boat docks have dried up in Folsom Lake amid a drought in many parts of California.

State Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday issued an expanded drought emergency proclamation for 41 of the state's 58 counties, citing above-average temperatures and dry conditions over last month and this month.

Mr Newsom directed the state's water board to consider modifying requirements for reservoir releases and taking other conservation measures, Reuters reported.

Monitoring services showed that most of California was experiencing extensive drought just a few years after the state emerged from a punishing multi-year dry spell, the Associated Press reported.

Officials fear that an extraordinary dry spring presages a terrible wildfire season, similar to last year.

