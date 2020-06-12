Bolt from the blue

This lightning strike was seen at Singapore's Merlion Park at 7.40pm on Wednesday, as storm clouds gathered over the city skyline.

The wet and humid weather that began last month has continued through the first half of this month. There have also been many warm nights in the past fortnight, with low-level winds blowing from the south-east on most days.

Singapore, which has been dubbed a lightning capital, has one of the highest occurrences of lightning activity in the world.

The country is situated near the equator and has warm and humid tropical conditions favourable for the development of thunderstorms.

On average, Singapore experiences 168 thunderstorm days a year. At any given time, more than 2,000 thunderstorms are estimated to be active around the globe.