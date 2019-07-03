Blooming good time for pictures

Singapore's streets are often awash with colours when beautiful flowers appear on roadside flora, particularly during the rainy months.

On Monday, tourists and locals alike at Merlion Park were treated to a glorious sight of blooming bougainvillea, a signature plant that is grown extensively here because it flowers all year in hot and wet weather.

Common colours that can be spotted include magenta, white, orange and crimson, though "rainbow-coloured" bougainvillea, with flowers of two colours on the same plant, are often seen today. Even though the plant originates from South America, its largest breeders and producers include India, Malaysia and Florida in the United States.