Blooming flower fields in a Seoul landfill

A woman taking a selfie in a flower field at a park in Seoul, South Korea, on Sunday.

Dream Park is an ecological space and leisure park sitting on reclaimed land flanking the Gyeongin Ara Waterway in Incheon.

The park is one part of the Sudokwon Landfill Site, one of the largest in the world. The site processes the refuse collected from the Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi-do areas and has received acclaim internationally for its management and processing systems.

South Korea's Ministry of Environment, in cooperation with the Sudokwon Landfill Site Management Corporation, created the Dream Park Culture Foundation, which turned the landfill into one of the best eco-tourism sites in the world.

The park is filled with wildflowers and is divided into five themed gardens. The flowers are farmed using the methane gases produced from the landfill site.

Landfills are some of the largest methane producers in the world. Methane heats up the atmosphere 21 times faster than carbon dioxide.