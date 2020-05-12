Blooming at the foot of Mount Fuji

A field of tulips in full bloom, with Mount Fuji in the background, is pictured in Susono city in Shizuoka prefecture, Japan, on Saturday.

This field of tulips, part of an amusement park, has been open for viewing for those from the prefecture only, to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Last month, officials of the city of Sakura, about 50km east of Tokyo, mowed more than 100,000 tulip stems, in an effort to stop people from gathering to view the flowers. They also cancelled an annual tulip festival to discourage people from congregating, after a coronavirus emergency was declared in mid-April. The cut flowers were donated to kindergartens.

However in Ibaraki prefecture, north-east of Tokyo, the Hitachi Seaside Park is offering visitors a chance to catch its around 260,000 tulips in full bloom via a virtual tour.

The park is temporarily closed due to the state of emergency in the country. To enjoy the virtual tour, visit https://hitachikaihin.jp/virtual-tour/