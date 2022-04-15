Bloom boom

The dome of the United States Capitol is seen through a tulip garden as a woman strolls the grounds on a warm spring day in Washington, DC on Tuesday.

The US Capitol, often called The Capitol or the Capitol Building, is the meeting place of the US Congress - the House of Representatives and the Senate.

It is located on Capitol Hill at the eastern end of the National Mall.

Spring is when the US Capitol and its grounds see the most number of visitors, drawn by warmer temperatures and blooming trees and flowers.

There, besides tulips, visitors can also enjoy Washington, DC's famous cherry blossoms, which peak around late March and early April, as well as hyacinths, crocus and daffodils, which sprout in a riot of colours.

The Capitol Reflecting Pool is home to multiple mallard duck families, and the sight of ducklings waddling behind their mothers adds to the joyous atmosphere.

