Blazing lights

A brush fire sparked by a burning car lights up the Californian sky.

The state is in for a worse-than-normal fire season as rising temperatures are coupled with severe drought conditions, experts say.

The so-called Shell Fire was 50 per cent contained as of Monday, according to an update posted on the Kern County Fire Department's Twitter page.

The fire next to Interstate 5 (I-5) near Grapevine Road was said to have started on Sunday at about 1pm.

A car travelling on the I-5 had a mechanical issue. After the driver pulled over, the car caught fire and it spread from the vehicle to nearby grass, causing the wildfire.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported that it responded to 4,152 fires around the state so far this year. Those fires burned about 12,897ha. No lives have been lost on the scene so far.