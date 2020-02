Keep a close eye on your food if you are in Mawlamyine city, in Myanmar's Mon State.

Seagulls looking for a quick snack are ever-present near the Thanlwin River - a popular hangout spot in the city.

Vendors are known to set up shop nearby to sell snacks that people can give the seagulls.

Many people who come to the riverside often feed the birds, and some even throw the food in the air to watch the seagulls dive to catch it.