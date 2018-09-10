Bird's-eye view of Berlin festival

Like a scene out of a sci-fi movie, these larger-than-life birds were seen striding among the crowd at yesterday's Lollapalooza music festival in Berlin.

They were part of a show by performance art collective The Birdmen at the Lolla Fun Fair.

The fair, which featured comedic acts and acrobats, was part of Lollapalooza, an annual music festival that started in the United States in 1991 and has produced different versions in other cities around the world. The German edition kicked off in 2015.

This year's two-day line-up at Lollapalooza Berlin included well-known DJs such as Armin van Buuren and David Guetta, as well as Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd.