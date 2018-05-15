Bird's eye-view of a fish hunt

A kite caught this fish in one swoop at the National Zoological Park in New Delhi yesterday.

Pariah kites are a common sight in the Indian capital, with the city now boasting the densest population of these birds in the world.

For most residents, the birds' shrill cries are as familiar as the honks of cars and trucks in the bustling metropolis.

These avian hunters have adapted well to living in Delhi's urban spaces, and are often seen circling garbage dumps, slaughter houses and open markets.

In an older section of the city, there is even a practice of residents feeding the kites scraps of meat.

Every afternoon, these birds can be seen diving down to the rooftops in the area to pluck these offerings from waiting hands.