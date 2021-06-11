An Atlantic puffin (above) swims near the Rouzic Island on the "7 iles" (seven island) bird sanctuary, off Perros-Guirec, western France.

Also known as the common puffin, the Atlantic puffin is a species of seabird in the auk family. It is the only puffin native to the Atlantic Ocean.

Two related species, the tufted puffin and the horned puffin, are found in the north-eastern Pacific.

The Atlantic puffin breeds in places such as Iceland, Norway, Canada (Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia) and Denmark (Faroe Islands), and as far south as Maine, the United States, in the west and parts of Britain in the east. It is most commonly found on the Westman Islands, Iceland.

