Bike through the desert once more

Cyclists in Dubai can hit the Al Qudra Cycle Track once more, with the government confirming last week that outdoor activities, including cycling, can resume, The National, a Middle East news service, reported online.

However, physical distancing rules remain in place. Cyclists using the track are reminded to cycle in groups of no more than two at a time. Signs at the track also state that wearing a mask is mandatory, and advise cyclists to use gloves and hand sanitiser.

Those who do not own a bike have the option of renting one at the Trek Bicycle Store at Al Qudra, though they would also have to follow strict safety measures, such as wearing a mask and gloves at all times.

The Al Qudra Cycle Track is a popular destination among cyclists in Dubai, be they professional or novice riders, and is frequented by both solo and group riders.

Located around 30 minutes from the centre of Dubai, the track boasts 86km of traffic-free cycling, with unparalleled desert views.