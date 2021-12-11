Big on balloons

Visitors taking pictures of an art installation made of balloons at the newly opened Balloon Museum in Rome, Italy, on Thursday.

The museum is the first in the world dedicated to balloon and inflatable art. It kicks off with the Let’s Fly exhibition and features innovative balloon artworks.

Works include Knot, a large-scale installation showing for the first time in Italy by Frenchman Cyril Lancelin, as well as Canopy, an interactive inflatable installation to raise public awareness of energy production, by art and design studio Pneuhaus from the United States, in partnership with American design collective Can-duit.

