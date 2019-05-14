Big feast to break fast

The holy month of Ramadan is a special time of the year at the Jogokariyan Mosque.

Every day during Ramadan, the mosque in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, prepares evening meals for Muslims to break their fast.

This Ramadan, the mosque will provide an estimated 2,500 meals daily to worshippers who go there to break fast.

The meal usually consists of rice, different side dishes such as meat and vegetables, drinks and fruits.

The meals are prepared by teams of local women volunteers, and are paid for using donations made to the mosque.

The volunteers also clean up after the meal, washing thousands of dishes and cutlery.

While the meal aims to bring together locals of the area, it is also known to attract people from all over the city.

The break-fast meal at the mosque is also accompanied by other activities such as prayers.