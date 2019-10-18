Big competition on small motorbikes

MotoGP fans in Japan got a small taste of the action yesterday ahead of the weekend's big race.

Several of the world's top MotoGP racers got suited up for a race on mini-electric motorcycles at the Twin Ring Motegi race track, which will also host the Japanese Motorcycle Grand Prix this weekend.

Although it is called a "race", the event usually sees the superstar racers showboating on the pint-size motorbikes to thrill the crowd with various tricks and flicks.

The event is an annual tradition before the start of the Japanese Grand Prix.

Practice sessions for the grand prix start today, and qualifying is scheduled for tomorrow.

The big race is on Sunday.