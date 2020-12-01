Big bang before the ban

A nationwide ban on fireworks in Belgium has prompted this big bang in the city of Kortrijk.

A fireworks store from the area destroyed its stock with a massive explosion of colour last Saturday after the sale and use of fireworks were forbidden.

Belgium eased some coronavirus curbs and has allowed shops to reopen from today, but the country will keep other measures over the festive period.

There will be a limit on gatherings over Christmas and a ban on fireworks at New Year, Bel-gian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told a news conference last Friday.

Traditionally, fireworks are a key part of the New Year celebrations in the country.

