Huge light sculptures of polar bears putting a shine on Gorky Park in Moscow on Tuesday.

Russians are preparing to celebrate New Year's Eve on Dec 31 and Christmas, which is observed on Jan 7, according to the Russian Orthodox Julian calendar.

Russia is home to 39 per cent of the world's Orthodox Christians. During the Soviet era, the celebration of Christmas was banned, but since 1991, Russian Orthodox Christmas has been a public holiday in the country.