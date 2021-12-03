Beams of hope



A month-long light show with a cause was launched at the Marina Bay Promontory on Wednesday night to raise funds for and shine the spotlight on local ground-up initiatives. Shine A Light, featuring 60 moving beams of light mounted on the floor of The Promontory, will take place nightly till Dec 31.

The event is into its second year, but has a new focus this time, with philanthropic organisation The Majurity Trust leading a campaign to raise $1.2 million by the month's end. The money will go towards providing grants to five funds that target various beneficiaries. The Silver Is Gold fund, for instance, aims to help the elderly, especially those living with dementia. The other funds support migrant workers and youth mental health, among others.

People can donate any amount, or "adopt" a light beam for $20,000.

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee, who launched the campaign at an event on Wednesday night, said: "Light beams will once again illuminate the Marina Bay skyline, this time to rally support for vulnerable groups, including those who have been hard hit by Covid-19, and to pay tribute to the unsung heroes in our community who are working tirelessly to meet the needs and brighten the lives of those around them."

He added that the discovery of a new Covid-19 variant has added to the uncertainties that Singaporeans face. Singapore this week tightened border rules, stopped expanding its Vaccinated Travel Lane scheme and paused the relaxation of social measures amid reports of the new Omicron variant.

Mr Lee said: "To keep up with all these changes, we really need to harness our diversity as a source of strength, drawing on the different skills and perspectives of all Singaporeans across the people, private and public sectors."

The beams will light up in a different colour each week till Dec 28 to highlight the different causes, and then feature magenta lights from Dec 29 to 31, which the organisers said represent Singapore's harmony. The campaign will also roll out various weekly activities and online content such as podcasts and videos to spark conversations in the community and create awareness of pressing social issues.

The Shine A Light display is presented by the Urban Redevelopment Authority as one of the highlights of the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2022, alongside light projection show Share The Moment, which will transform the facades of The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, the ArtScience Museum and the Merlion.

