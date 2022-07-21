Beacon of power

A herd of sheep grazing close to the Ashalim Power Station in the Negev desert, near the kibbutz of Ashalim, in southern Israel on Tuesday.

At 260m tall, Ashalim is the second tallest solar power station in the world. Covered in stainless steel, the square tower with a peak resembling a giant lighthouse is visible from dozens of kilometres away.

An array of 50,600 computerised solar panels known as heliostats are arranged around the tower to reflect sunlight onto the pinnacle. The system produces enough clean energy to power 120,000 homes in Israel.