Beacon of hope on World Cancer Day

The Fountain of Wealth at Suntec City was lit up in blue last night to mark a special day.

Feb 4 is World Cancer Day, and it is observed around the world to raise awareness of cancer and to encourage its prevention, detection and treatment.

The Fountain of Wealth was one of 15 buildings in Singapore, such as The Fullerton Hotel, Gardens by the Bay, Ion Orchard and the National Gallery Singapore, that were lit up yesterday.

World Cancer Day sees many famous buildings and landmarks around the globe lit up in orange and blue - a symbolic act of hope in the ongoing fight against the disease.

SEND US YOUR PICTURE

Do you have a Big Picture to share with us?

The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size.