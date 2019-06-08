Beach runway

The Saint Laurent Men's Spring/ Summer 2020 fashion show was held at a Malibu beach on Thursday, with models sashaying down an ebony-coloured boardwalk.

The event was staged by Mr Anthony Vaccarello, the creative director of Yves Saint Laurent who has always had a preference for holding his fashion shows so that the audience sits on only one side of the runway, giving the people an uninterrupted view of the unfolding spectacle, according to Vogue.

Mr Vaccarello said a major starting point for the collection was Marrakesh in the 1970s reimagined as 21st century Los Angeles. Both locations speak to a yearning for a certain bohemian, free-spirited, almost mystical escape, he added.

"You come to LA for vacation," Mr Vaccarello said. "And you can disconnect from the rest of the world."