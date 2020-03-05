Bats in search of feed

This "bat cave" in Myanmar seems like the inspiration for Batman.

Home to an endless stream of bats that come out to feed in the evening, the cave is located in Hpa-An, the capital city of Kayin state.

Only 9km away from the city and situated near a river, the bat cave is too small for humans to enter.

Every evening at sunset, millions of bats fly out on their way to the sea near Mawlamyine city, returning to the cave before sunrise.

To view them in full glory, tourists are encouraged to climb up a nearby hill in front of the cave with a pagoda on top, where one can have a panoramic view of the bats in flight.

Visitors may even opt for a sunset cruise along the river, which passes by the bat cave.

Nocturnal creatures that mostly feed on insects, bats favour living in caves as they provide a safe space to sleep and hide from predators in the daytime.