Basel Carnival hits the right note

Costumed revellers carrying musical instruments took to the streets on Wednesday to join the procession on the third day of the Basel Carnival in Switzerland.

Switzerland's largest popular festival kicked off on the Monday after Ash Wednesday. All the lights in the city centre were switched off at 4am, before participants marched and played their instruments in a procession lit by lanterns. The carnival lasted for exactly 72 hours, during which many bars and restaurants remained open.

Some 15,000 to 20,000 costumed participants join the carnival every year, playing instruments such as the piccolo and drums. There was even a parade just for children in costumes on the second day.

In 2017, Unesco added the Basel Carnival to its Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.