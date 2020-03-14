Bandages the new badges of honour

Badges of honour come in many different forms. For these nurses in South Korea (above) at the front line of the coronavirus outbreak, it is the bandages they wear across their foreheads, cheeks and noses.

They apply the pads, plasters and tape to protect their faces from painful sores caused by the protection suits they wear as they tend to coronavirus patients for hours each day.

The wrappings are applied before their shift at the Keimyung University Daegu Dongsan Hospital. Teams of full-time and volunteer nurses work at the hospital that is one of the biggest in Daegu city, one of the country's worst-hit areas.

About 200 nurses are working eight-hour shifts at the facility, hospital representative Jung Sang-min told Agence France-Presse.

Nearly half of them are volunteers.

They have been lauded for their efforts, with one poster on South Korea's Naver portal telling them: "You guys are truly heroes to me. I am infinitely grateful to you."