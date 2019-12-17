Bamboo markers frame a way of life

Xiapu county in south-eastern China has become a major attraction for budding Chinese photographers who are drawn to its striking imagery and traditional way of life that is far removed from the bustle of the country's mega-cities.

The main attraction is the coastal flats, which are exposed and flooded by the ebb and flow of the tide.

Seaweed production, as seen above, is the most visible industry in this part of Fujian province.

The wide flats are marked with rows of bamboo seaweed-farming frames stretching into the distance.

Other attractions in the region include sandbars arranged in geometric patterns and local fishermen.

The photography rush hour comes at dawn, when the east-facing coastline is bathed in the golds and pinks of sunrise over the East China Sea.

Local media said more than 400,000 photographers came to Xiapu in 2016, a figure which is expected to have grown since.