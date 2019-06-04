Back to nature in Jiangsu province

In this aerial photo taken recently, farmers are seen working at a pearl farm in a reservoir in Weiying town, in China's Jiangsu province.

Located in the east coast of China, Jiangsu has made great efforts to adopt green development and protect its environment.

In 1997, the Classical Gardens of Suzhou were put on Unesco's world heritage list. Last year, the total number of gardens listed in the Suzhou Garden Directory reached 108, officially transforming Suzhou into the "City of 100 Gardens".

At the International Horticultural Exhibition now on in Beijing, "Jiangsu Day" is being celebrated from Sunday until today. The event, themed "A Poetic and Picturesque Province", presents the natural environment, traditional culture, arts and horticultural achievements of the province.