At a standstill

Empty underground train stations (left) and buses were spotted in Germany on Tuesday, but it was not because of another coronavirus lockdown.

The public transport network came to a standstill across the country after local transit workers staged a walkout. The work stoppage hit commuters in the capital, Berlin, as well as other major cities, including Hamburg, Cologne, Frankfurt, Munich and Leipzig.

Called by one of Germany's biggest unions, Verdi, the walkouts were part of "warning strikes" - coordinated walkouts of a few hours traditionally used as the opening shot in wage disputes with employers, before unions resort to stronger industrial action.

According to Agence France-Presse, Verdi is calling for negotiations for a nationwide collective agreement covering the 87,000 employees in the transport sector.

It said it wants an end to the unequal treatment of employees in Germany's various regions and an agreement for common rules on holiday and bonus payments.