Asean hopes up in lights

The Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall was lit up with colourful lanterns yesterday to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival.

The hall will be hosting a site-specific lantern installation, inspired by the rich and diverse cultures of South-east Asia, and will feature lanterns that can be found across the region.

Celebrating Singapore's chairmanship of Asean this year, the installation reminds visitors of the region's shared heritage and symbolises the shared wish for a bright Asean future.

The installation will be on display from Saturday until Oct 8, from 10am to 10pm every day.

Admission is free.