Artworks shown in a good light

Perhaps some jellyfish can help to take the sting out of the current hot spell in Singapore.

Aquatic Dream, an art installation by local agencies Lekker Design and Auditoire depicting a glowing underwater forest with jellyfish (above) on the lawn of the National Museum of Singapore, is one of 14 installations at the 11th edition of the Singapore Night Festival.

Themed Bring On The Night, the festival, which runs from today until Aug 25 in the Bras Basah and Bugis district, will also feature 52 performances from Aug 23 to Aug 25.

Other installations include Ember Rain by local collective Starlight Alchemy, which invites visitors to pedal on a bicycle to transport charcoal to the top of a 5m-high tower, from which showers of sparkling embers will fall, as well as Leap Of Faith, where accountant-turned-artist Teng Kai Wei asks visitors to, well, do just that on honeycomb-shaped panels that light up when hopped on.