Artwork shown in a good light

Members of the media were treated to a colourful, dazzling display at the National Museum of Singapore yesterday evening as an eight-minute-long light artwork was projected on the facade of the iconic building.

Titled Keep Dreaming, the artwork is a family-friendly showcase capturing the exploration of a whimsical wonderland as three mysterious characters awaken from their deep slumber to embark on an adventure.

The light installation was created by Spectaculaires, a French group that has earned worldwide recognition for its illuminated and monumental projections and highlights.

Mr Benoit Quero, Spectaculaires' founder and chief executive, said: "My job is to make the buildings talk, and make them human. Our show is for everyone. We are not targeting the brain; we are targeting the heart."

The projection work is part of this year's Singapore Night Festival, in its 12th edition, and is on from tomorrow to Aug 31.

This year's event features 17 light artworks as well as more than 40 performances and roving acts.