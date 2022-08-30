Artists of the floating world

Movement artists Laurel Lawson and Alice Sheppard performing in wheelchairs while floating in the air, suspended by wires.

They starred in the New York premiere of Wired, a contemporary dance experience which blended movement with powerful thematic explorations of race, gender and disability.

The dance was put on by Kinetic Light, a disability arts ensemble whose work is made by and for the disabled.

The 85-minute work broke new ground for what is possible for movement artists while also venturing into the realm of circus acts with its aerial performances.

Provisions were made for the disabled community to ensure the show stayed accessible. There was space in the front rows for wheelchairs, sign language interpretation for the spoken parts of the show and an audio description for the visually disabled.

The show, which ran from last Thursday to last Saturday, drew many wheelchair users.

SEND US YOUR PICTURE

Do you have a Big Picture to share with us? The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size.