Art served on a silver platter

A set of silverware by famed Spanish artist Pablo Picasso is among the works on offer at an upcoming Sotheby's auction.

The London auction house will hold its first major sale of the year tomorrow. Called Modern Renaissance, the event features items from across 500 years of art.

Made in 1956, the 24-plate set is estimated to be worth as much as £1.8 million (S$3.3 million).

Each plate has an individual motif, with the majority of the set related to the mythological subjects Picasso was painting at the time.

The auction will also feature the artist's portrait of photographer Dora Maar, which is expected to fetch up to £8.5 million.

Works by various other artists, including Norwegian painter Edvard Munch, elusive street artist Banksy and English painter David Hockney, will also be available at the upcoming auction.

REUTERS

