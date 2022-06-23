Art on the rice

This aerial photo taken on Sunday shows an image of a cartoon character created in a paddy field in Shenyang, in China's north-eastern Liaoning province.

Rice paddy art has become a tradition among farmers there. By carefully planting different strains of rice, which grow into different colours and heights, they create stunning works of art that can be seen from above.

Their works over the years - which have included renderings of Guanyin, the Goddess of Mercy, and iconic American actress Marilyn Monroe - have drawn tourists from all around the country.

Send us your picture

Do you have a Big Picture to share with us? The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size