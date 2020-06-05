Art of using straw to cut emissions

Straw-woven handicrafts left to dry in the sun on Tuesday at a village cooperative in Tancheng county, in eastern China's Shandong province. The county authorities have been exploring eco-friendly ways to dispose of wheat left over from harvest, which previously was burned to fertilise the soil, resulting in added emissions, Xinhua news reported online.

Companies and cooperatives have been established to make and sell straw-woven handicrafts, helping local farmers increase their income. The handicrafts, which include seat cushions and baskets, are sold via online merchants and other channels.

Farmers in the nearby villages have also started weaving straw products, bringing about one million pieces of straw-made handicrafts into the market annually.

China was last year's host nation for World Environment Day, where the theme was air pollution.

The event, celebrated on June 5 annually, aims to raise awareness of environmental issues. This year, it will be hosted by Colombia in partnership with Germany.