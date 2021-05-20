Art meets tech

The world's first ultra-realistic artificial intelligence (AI) robot artist, Ai-Da, who can draw and paint and is a performance artist, is pictured alongside her self-portrait (above) during a press preview of the exhibition, Ai-Da: Portrait Of The Robot, at the Design Museum in London, Britain.

Ai-Da is a life-size humanoid robot named after Ada Lovelace, the English pioneering female scientist and mathematician.

As a machine with AI capabilities, Ai-Da's artist persona is the artwork, along with her drawings, performance art and collaborative paintings and sculptures. The show also features other self-portraits and ends in August.