Art blossoms, Medusa style

If Medusa's snakes turned into flowers, it would look like the sculpture of Lithuanian artist Edgar Askelovic (alias Aspencrow).

London's JD Malat Gallery yesterday unveiled his Olympe sculpture modelled on model and actress Cara Delevingne and Greek mythological monster Medusa, the Press Association reported.

The artwork, inspired by the 18th century French activist Olympe de Gouges, is a larger-than-life version of the model's head but with bright pink, long-stemmed flowers sprouting and twisting from it instead of hair.

Ms Victoria Aboucaya, manager of the gallery, said: "Medusa is the monstrous elements of pink that you see coming out of the head and Olympe is the activist who was fighting for women's rights as early as the 1700s.

"He (Aspencrow) is using Cara Delevingne as a symbol of today's femininity and of women today gaining equality."