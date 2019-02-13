Art among the ashes after California wildfire

Artist Shane Grammer gave new life to Paradise, California, by painting murals on the walls of homes destroyed by a wildfire.

A former graffiti artist, Mr Grammer painted several murals on destroyed buildings and cars to bring hope to the town.

The project is especially personal for Mr Grammer, who grew up near Paradise. A photo of his first mural went viral, and he started receiving requests from survivors for more such creations.

He told CNN: "They would see what I was doing and tell me their harrowing stories of leaving the fire - (it was) just chilling... As an artist, the dream is to move people with your art... and I could see how it moved them."

Three months after the deadly and destructive blaze named Camp Fire, the community is beginning the rebuilding process.

The wildfire killed 86 people and destroyed approximately 19,000 buildings last November.

Mr Grammer plans to return to Paradise to create more murals.