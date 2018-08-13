Anything to beat the heat

As temperatures scorch most of Europe, residents in Belgrade are flocking to mud baths to cool down.

The Serbian capital boasts several mud spas, such as this spa in Ovca in the city's suburbs, which has water that is rich in 28 natural minerals. Locals believe soaking in these waters is good for the skin, eyes, sinuses and respiratory organs.

Europe's prolonged heatwave has seen temperatures in Serbia hitting close to 40 deg C.

Rising mercury levels resulted in blazes in Greece last month that killed 93 people, a mountain glacier melting in Sweden and parts of the Rhine River drying up. France also closed four nuclear reactors to avoid overheating the rivers which cooled them.