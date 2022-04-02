In Pictures: Animal victims of war in Ukraine

Workers of the Odesa dolphinarium Nemo try to open it for visitors for the first time since the start of the war in the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa, Ukraine on March 30, 2022. Two dolphin babies were born during the war time and were named Ukraine and Victory. On 24 February, Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'special military operation', resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia.

EPA-EFE