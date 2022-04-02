The Straits Times
The Straits Times
The Straits Times
Advertise with us
In Pictures: Animal victims of war in Ukraine
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has also upended life for Ukraine’s animals. Thousands have been evacuated but others remain in danger within Ukraine.
Updated
Published
31 min ago
A dog stands near a shell crater on the front line near Kyiv as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, Ukraine March 30, 2022.
REUTERS
Animals are seen near destroyed buildings, as the Russian invasion continues, in a village on the front line in the east Kyiv region, Ukraine March 21, 2022.
REUTERS
Dogs in an aviary in the "Home for Rescued Animals" shelter in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on March 26, 2022. At the "Home for Rescued Animals" in the city of Lviv exotic creatures are now sheltered alongside everyday pets - those left behind in the rush of refugees fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Shelter manager Orest Zalypskyy estimates his shelter has taken in 1,500 animals since the war began, from migrants and shelters in "hot spots" to the east.
AFP
Local resident Yelena, 41, looks after animals on a stair landing of an apartment building in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine March 25, 2022. Yelena, who worked in a pet shop at a shopping mall damaged in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict, brought fancy rats, hamsters, a chinchilla and other animals home for further care.
REUTERS
A policeman (L) pets a dog past two Ukrainian servicemen at the front line east of Kharkiv on March 31, 2022. Russian forces are repositioning in Ukraine to strengthen their offensive on the Donbass, Nato said on March 31, 2022, on the 36th day of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, as shelling continues in Kharkiv (north) and Mariupol (south).
AFP
Workers of the Odesa dolphinarium Nemo try to open it for visitors for the first time since the start of the war in the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa, Ukraine on March 30, 2022. Two dolphin babies were born during the war time and were named Ukraine and Victory. On 24 February, Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'special military operation', resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia.
EPA-EFE
A stray dog wanders the war-torn streets of a residential neighborhood of Irpin, a suburb of Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 1, 2022. Russia and Ukraine began another round of talks on Friday as Moscow officials continued to send conflicting reports on their progress this week.
The New York Times
This picture taken on March 22, 2022, shows elephants at the Mykolaiv zoo, southern Ukraine.
AFP
A Ukrainian service member touches a dog that was abandoned by the owners, inside a house that the residents left, on the front line near Kyiv as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, Ukraine March 29, 2022.
REUTERS
A volunteer from the Ukrainian Equestrian Federation Charity takes Karpilon, an injured show jumping horse that was recently rescued and transferred from the Kyiv region, out for a walk as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Lviv region, Ukraine, April 1, 2022.
REUTERS
