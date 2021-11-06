Anchored at sea

Bulk carriers and other cargo vessels are anchored along the Singapore Strait, near Marina Bay and East Coast.

Demand for dry cargo vessels - which are used to transport essential commodities such as coal, sand and steel - has risen since the coronavirus pandemic, as pandemic restrictions and a surge in demand have led to disruptions across the transport supply chain.

With more bottlenecks at ports, land depots and factories, delays and shortages of raw materials are becoming more commonplace.

Subsequently, freight rates have been on the rise, with spot rates for large dry cargo ships last month topping US$80,000 (S$108,300) a day for the first time since 2009, according to the Baltic Exchange index.