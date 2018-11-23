An illuminating walk through Kew

Visitors were dazzled by colourful displays as Kew Gardens in London unveiled its Christmas lights for a sixth year.

Open to the public from yesterday until Jan 5 next year, the Christmas at Kew winter trail winds through the Unesco-listed botanic gardens, which are transformed into a magical landscape with the help of more than a million pea-lights and thousands of laser beams.

Highlights include walking through a 7m-tall, 100m-long Cathedral of Light, hundreds of glowing origami boats floating on the surface of the lake and Firework Trees lit up by bursts of coloured light.

The trail culminates in a finale at the Palm House pond, where the Victorian glasshouse is brought to life with a spectacular light show set against classic Christmas songs.

