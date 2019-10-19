An eye for alternative theatre

Crowds took in the kooky, colourful street acts of acrobats and clowns who performed within historical sites at the Akko Fringe Theatre Festival, in Acre, Israel, this week.

About 60 Israeli and foreign troupes from Italy, China, India and the United States delighted audiences with their creations from Oct 14 to 17 on stage and in the alleys of the ancient city of Acre.

The annual festival was founded by Israeli artist Oded Kotler and has become an institution for alternative and street performances in Israel.

Kotler is an actor and director who won Best Actor at the 1967 Cannes Film Festival for his role in the film Three Days And A Child.

In addition to plays, other events at the festival included bazaars and all sorts of fire and pantomime-related activities suited for all ages.