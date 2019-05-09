An electrifying sight in Simei

Residents in Simei woke up to flashes of lightning illuminating the skies yesterday as an early-morning thunderstorm drenched the island.

The heavy rain and strong winds resulted in trees falling at several places around Singapore.

One tree fell onto the Pan-Island Expressway, causing a traffic jam that lasted more than an hour. Another tree hit a car at a condominium.

According to the National Environment Agency's website, thundery showers are expected over the next four days, either in the morning, or in the late morning and early afternoon.

